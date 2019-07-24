How can I make my idea happen?

You’ve got a great idea – what now? We asked three experts to share their advice for artists, creatives and aspiring entrepreneurs

As any successful CEO, artist or creative will tell you, it takes a lot more than creativity to get a project off the ground. Even the best idea in the world can fail without the right plan or people – not to mention investment – behind it. Unless you’re ridiculously wealthy or well-connected, it can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to turning a concept into a real product, project or event.

Whatever your idea, the most important thing is finding a network. As Andrew Ellerby, Senior Manager, Combined Arts at Arts Council England, explains: “Putting on a project takes a village, and while you might be the holder of the original creative idea, you’ll also need a support system. That might be by working with a great producer, applying to an artist’s residency, or building a relationship with a supportive venue or investor.”