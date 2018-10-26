How changing location can reinvigorate your creativity

How does location affect your work? Design duo Abigail and Chloe Baldwin temporarily moved their studio Buttercrumble from Leeds to Spain to find out. Abigail explains what they learned from the experience

Do you remember your first year at university? The jitters and excitement about a new place and new people? They returned with a vengeance for me and my twin sister Chloe when we embarked on our recent co-working, co-living experience in Jávea, Spain.