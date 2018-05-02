How Creative Entrepreneurs is supporting creative business
Creative Entrepreneurs was founded to help creatives set up their own business. Its founder Carolyn Dailey talks to CR about the challenges that creatives face when starting their own venture – and how Creative Entrepreneurs is hoping to provide some much-needed support
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk