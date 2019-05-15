How Glossier is shaking up the beauty industry

Glossier is putting traditional beauty retailers to shame with its straight-talking, customer-first approach. As a part of our Annual 2019 coverage, Aimée McLaughlin delves into the rapid rise of millennials’ new favourite beauty brand

Describing itself as a ‘people-powered beauty ecosystem’, makeup and skincare retailer Glossier has managed to gain cult status among notoriously hard-to-pin-down millennials over the last few years. The company was born out of Into The Gloss, a beauty blog started by Emily Weiss in 2010. Weiss, who had previously worked as a Fashion Assistant at Teen Vogue, decided to set up her own website to spotlight the products she thought people needed to know about, explore the routines of famous faces such as Kim Kardashian, and provoke discussion about what beauty means to women today in general.

“When I started Into The Gloss, I wanted to make beauty as much of an element of personal style as fashion,” says Weiss in a statement on Glossier’s website. “As I interviewed hundreds of women, I became more and more aware of how flawed the traditional beauty paradigm is. It has historically been an industry based on experts telling you, the customer, what you should or shouldn’t be using on your face.”