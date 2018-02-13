In the run-up to this year’s BAFTAs, CR is running a series of features on the craft of filmmaking . Annie Atkins talks us through what it’s like to work as a graphic designer for film, how she found her niche in the industry and the highlights of her career in film

Ever since she designed those delicious Mendl boxes (and other props) for Wes Anderson’s Grand Bupadest Hotel, Annie Atkins has been one of the most sought after graphic designers for film – particularly historical films and period dramas – traveling the world to talk about her work and teaching workshops at her studio in Dublin. Here we talk to her about how she found her calling, significant moments in her career and more.

