How I Got Here: Hattie Stewart

Hattie Stewart shot to illustrator stardom in 2011, when a series of ‘doodlebombed’ magazine covers caught the attention of the internet. The project introduced the world to Stewart’s now trademark graphic style, with its cute-not-cute collection of cartoonish eyes, mouths and squiggles. Brands quickly got in on the act, with the fashion industry enamoured enough to give Stewart free reign to draw all over their campaigns.

Her work has also been turned into animations – bringing her ever-nearer to her dream of doing “a Hattie version of Who Framed Roger Rabbit” – and featured in gallery shows around London. We met her at Greenwich’s NOW Gallery – the home to Stewart’s I Don’t Have Time For This exhibition – to discuss imposter syndrome, refusing to compromise, and why her work isn’t meant to live on the screen.

Her magazine covers I always loved magazines and drawing, and it was a perfect marriage. It was at a time when I was bored and nothing was going well. I didn’t know what I was doing, and I realised I’d been playing with these themes for years before, and it never really clicked until this moment. It was a personal project that also became part of my career and the commercial side of my practice. It was content creation and it was perfect for the moment. People had been drawing over stuff for years, but it was the timing that worked very much in my favour.

Making work that lives beyond the screen With my work I like people to engage with it intimately, and I like it to be personal. So many different types of people like my work – different ages and genders. I like everyone to have that intimate moment. I don’t like it to be separate or far away, or something you can’t directly engage with. Especially when we’re on our phones and everything feels so separate. All my work is created for a space you have to see in person.

The role of social media It was all just before Instagram kicked off. I was already meeting people, sending stuff out and making magazines, and then when Instagram and Twitter came around it was an extra platform for me to overshare, basically. I think my work was at that turning point, where things were suddenly going to go stratospheric when I came to social media and sharing. It was an extra booster, because I was already working my arse off anyway. Now I get my phone out instead of my sketchbook, whereas I would always carry my sketchbook in case I got the chance to show someone. I love talking about my work and what I’m doing, although in fact probably with social media I probably do it a little less now.

Her first big job I was finding my feet and it just came out of the blue. Someone had seen my work on Tumblr and that led to a campaign with Old Navy in New York. That was the first big project for me, and I was in New York for a month working on it with Roman Coppola doing the TV advert. It was a huge experience. Andy Rementer was doing typography and I was doing illustration. It was a complete learning curve for me – finding out about working with other people on such a grand scale, with production, designers, design directors, animators. It’s just a whole different ball game, and there was little me and my work going off in all directions. There’d be moments where I was floundering a bit, trying to keep hold of what I was doing and what my work was, and others where I’d be loving it and smashing it. The deep end is where I like to be.

On imposter syndrome I have it all the time. I’ve always wondered about it. I never see myself how other people see me, and that’s a good thing in many ways because it keeps me on my toes and challenged. But it’s bad because I don’t have perspective on what I’m doing. It’s a double-edged sword. I think it comes from those anxieties. For me it’s always wanting to strive to do better, because I’ve got the harsh critic in my head.

Why brands like her I think it’s that playful nature in my work. Brands that come to me have a similar sense of humour, and sense of play, like House of Holland. It’s an easy marriage when you bring those two characters together. I’ve got the characters and motifs, which are emblematic, but I also do a lot of pattern work and that’s a whole different side. I can do the animation and work with teams, but also draw over your campaign. I think my work is able to go on so many things, and it’s absolutely open to everyone, which is why people like working with me. You can’t go wrong with hearts and flowers.

Being called a fashion illustrator It’s cute. I find it funny though. I get called a fashion illustrator a lot, but I’m not fashion illustration. That’s a whole different field. I have wondered if it’s because I’m female, because there’s a lot of male artists that have done just as much, if not more, stuff in fashion, and they don’t get labelled that. I don’t know if there’s anything in that.

Her biggest mistake I don’t mean to be egotistical when I say this, but I don’t make mistakes in the sense that I never see anything as a problem, only a puzzle to be put back together. Even if I’m painting and I spill a shitload of paint, it’s ok, it’s like ‘That’s happened, what can I do now?’ I think the only mistake I made that I would never do again is being taken advantage of in my work. That’s happened so much, especially when you’re younger and your style’s not fully formed and you don’t know what a contract is, how much money to ask for or when to say no. If they’re asking for too much you feel obliged to keep them happy. It still happens to a lot of my friends now, and a lot of younger artists. If I could have done something from the beginning I’d have straight up stood my ground. Then again if I did that I don’t know if I’d be here, because it’s being open to a lot of stuff that creates opportunities.

Why university isn’t everything University was amazing, and my tutors were great, but I failed first year, almost failed second year and just about got through on my third. It was partly conflict with tutors – I was very difficult. I just couldn’t explain my work and what I wanted to do. I was quite bolshy, and I didn’t want to be there in first year. It was a lot of different stuff going on for me at that time, and I failed it. Obviously push yourself hard to do well, but it’s ok if you don’t. There was so much talent there, but sometimes the ones that get distinctions are doing completely different things to the ones that just passed. You never know what’s going to happen or what you’re going to do. When you’re at that age you think everything’s the be all and end all, but it’s really not. Although it’s impossible to tell anyone at that age, and it was impossible to tell me.

On flexibility I was always like, ‘Oh well, if it all goes wrong I can do this instead or move back home for a bit.’ I never made anything about ‘I have to do this or I’ll suffer’. Maybe I’ll go make prints and be a print designer in fashion for a bit. Maybe I’ll end up supporting other artists and be an agent, I just didn’t know. I knew I loved to draw, and as long as I could make time to do that I’d be happy.

Finding the right balance For me it’s about not overwhelming myself, and finding the right amount of time to do the right amount of work, because I have a tendency to say yes to a lot and do a lot, but I don’t have any support. I don’t run a studio, and I don’t have a assistant – it’s just me. It’s always a personal challenge, not spending too much time on social media or feeling too much pressure from others. I need to give myself time to think and breathe, and say it’s ok to have a day off. It’s doing the work you need to pay your rent, and what you want to do to live as an artist. Sometimes I’ll go too much one way, and completely neglect the other. I love taking time off from doing the commercial stuff so I can be taken seriously as an artist in my own right.

On not compromising What I say to everyone is if you want to do your own thing, or get client work, you just do you first. Make your zines, make a book or teeshirts and sit and draw for yourself. Do all of that, and you’ll hit on something that people will like about you and come to you for. I did that with my magazine covers. It was completely my thing and what I wanted to do. I can’t follow briefs or mould my work to certain things. I’m completely selfish and linear in that regard, and that’s what people come to me for. So now I can go into meetings and say ‘I don’t want to do that, this will work better’ and that’s a good position to be in.

Don’t get mad, get drawing This is one of those things I’ve said so much. Art for me has always been therapy. It’s meditative. I can do it for an hour straight and get down my emotions. I think that’s why it’s never been so cute and nice – it has that slightly darker side. If I want to create something beautiful I’ll create something ugly and vice versa. Everything comes from the heart and art as therapy is an important concept for me, because if I didn’t have it I don’t know if I’d be here to be honest. It’s another extension of myself, and it’s cathartic.