How I Got Here: Isamaya Ffrench

Isamaya Ffrench became one of the most sought-after creatives in fashion thanks to her unconventional use of makeup. Here, she talks to CR about her art, the pressure that comes with finding success at an early age and her conflicted relationship with social media

Isamaya Ffrench started working as a face and body painter in 2010 after dropping out of Central Saint Martins. Within a few years, she was working on ad campaigns and shoots for YSL, Camper, Chanel, Dazed and i-D.

While she’s often described as a makeup artist, it’s fairer to say that Ffrench is an artist who works with makeup. Her striking and unconventional work has challenged traditional ideas of beauty – and paved the way for a new generation of creatives who are ripping up the beauty rulebook.

But after working for some of the world’s biggest brands and magazines, Ffrench has decided on a change. She is now turning her focus to longer-term projects, such as creating a cosmetics line with Swedish brand Byredo and working on her first film. We talk to Ffrench about her career to date and her plans for the future.