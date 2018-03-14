How I Got Here: Joel Meyerowitz
The veteran photographer talks to CR about learning his craft on the streets of New York, making the case for colour and his new retrospective, Where I Find Myself
Joel Meyerowitz pioneered the use of colour in photography at a time when it was looked down on in the art world. His vivid images captured the energy and vibrancy of 1960s New York and the diversity of life on its streets.
Over the next few decades, Meyerowitz travelled across the US and Europe: he took pictures in St Louis, in Boston, Florida, California, Germany, Scotland, Mexico and Paris. He continued to document life in New York and spent nine months at the World Trade Center site after 9/11 photographing rescue workers searching through the rubble.
Meyerowitz now lives in Tuscany. He continues to take pictures – most recently of objects – and recently created an online course for aspiring image-makers with Masters of Photography. He has also just published Where I Find Myself: a fascinating and candid autobiography in which he looks back on his career. Here, Meyerowitz explains why he gave up his job as an art director to take pictures and how he honed his craft…
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Sign in
Why register?
Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter.
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why am I being asked to register with CR?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in print.
Access our full archive
This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.
Receive our newsletter
Our daily email of inspiration and insight from the creative industries, curated by the CR editorial team