How I Got Here: Jonas Bendiksen

After interning at Magnum Photos as a teenager, Norwegian photographer Jonas Bendiksen went on to join the prestigious agency when he was just 27. As part of our photo special this week, he talks about luck, determination and the importance of a great story

When he was just 19, Jonas Bendiksen began a one-year internship at Magnum Photos in London, which proved to be formative for this own career as a photographer. Bendiksen published his first book, Satellites – Photographs from the Fringes of the former Soviet Union in 2006, after being drawn to the region when he discovered a familial link.

His most recent book, The Last Testament, was published last year, and will be exhibited as part of Les Rencontres d’Arles this summer. Bendiksen’s work is also on show as part of Home, a collaboration between Fujifilm and Magnum that is on at Vinyl Factory from May 18-27.

Here he talks to us about the highs and lows of his career so far, the importance of having a distinctive story to tell, and how he combines working as a photographer with fatherhood.