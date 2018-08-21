How I Got Here: Ken Wong

It’s been two years since the Monument Valley designer upped sticks from ustwo and returned to Australia to set up his own studio. As part of our games special this week, Wong discusses falling into the industry by accident, and the challenges of running a successful studio

Born and raised in Adelaide, Ken Wong’s career in gaming has since taken him all over the world, including Hong Kong, Shanghai and ustwo London, where he worked on the design of the studio’s multi-million selling mobile game Monument Valley.

Wong moved back to Australia in 2016 to embark on his biggest challenge yet – setting up his own company, Mountains. As the studio celebrates the release of its first game Florence, we speak to the designer about learning how to be a leader, and finding the balance between running a sustainable indie games studio and selling out.