How I Got Here: Lemn Sissay
Ahead of the release of his memoir, the poet discusses growing up in care, documenting his existence through poems when no one else listened, and poetry’s remarkable pop culture resurgence
Join our community
This article is available to subscribers only. Sign up now for your access-all-areas pass.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is available to subscribers only. Sign up now to get unlimited access to the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries.
Sign in
Got a question?
+44 (0)20 7292 3703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk