How I Got Here: magCulture founder Jeremy Leslie

Jeremy Leslie has 30 years’ worth of experience in magazines, whether as an art director, author, or running the magCulture blog, studio, shop and conference. We speak to him about growing the company, and why getting fired (twice) was the best thing that ever happened to him

magCulture began life in 2006 as a side project for Jeremy Leslie, where the art director would cast a critical eye over the wider magazine scene. Over a decade on, his company wears various guises, including as a physical store in London’s Clerkenwell (which also functions as an events space and Leslie’s studio), a podcast and a London and New York-based conference, ModMag.

Fresh from winning the Mark Boxer Award at the British Society of Magazine Editor Awards for his contribution to magazines, Leslie tells CR about being obsessed with the printed page since day one, how getting the sack as an art director gave him the push he needed to take MagCulture full-time, and the future of the mag world.