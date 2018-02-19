How I got here: Marina Willer
Marina Willer, Pentagram partner and one of our Creative Leaders 50 talks us through the most significant moments in her life and career to date, as part of our How I Got Here series
In 2012 Marina Willer became the first female partner at Pentagram London. She was previously Creative Director at Wolff Olins where, among other projects, she helped create the landmark branding for Tate. Brazilian-born, Willer came to the UK to study at the RCA in the mid-90s and has lived in London ever since. In 2017 she released her first film, Red Trees, a documentary telling the story of how hers was one of only 12 Jewish families to survive the Nazi occupation of Prague. The film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival and is to be released by Netflix. Also in 2017 she was chosen as one of Creative Review’s Creative Leaders 50.
