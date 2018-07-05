How I Got Here: Patrick Duffy

Designer Patrick Duffy has worked everywhere from ad agencies like Fallon through to in-house teams at Airbnb and Dice, where he’s just taken on the new role of creative director. Here he explains how he got there

Patrick Duffy hasn’t had the most conventional career in design. The designer’s CV comprises a mishmash of big name brands, ad agencies and start-ups, each of which has he managed to put his own creative spin on. Here, Duffy talks about growing up bored in the North East, his early days at Sleazenation under the reign of Scott King and how every area of the creative industries he has ventured into so far has taught him something new.