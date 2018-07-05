How I Got Here: Patrick Duffy
Designer Patrick Duffy has worked everywhere from ad agencies like Fallon through to in-house teams at Airbnb and Dice, where he’s just taken on the new role of creative director. Here he explains how he got there
Patrick Duffy hasn’t had the most conventional career in design. The designer’s CV comprises a mishmash of big name brands, ad agencies and start-ups, each of which has he managed to put his own creative spin on. Here, Duffy talks about growing up bored in the North East, his early days at Sleazenation under the reign of Scott King and how every area of the creative industries he has ventured into so far has taught him something new.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk