How I Got Here: Peter Kennard

The photomontage artist is behind anti-war works dating from Vietnam through to Iraq. As he puts on his latest show to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Kennard tells us about the enduring power of the photograph in the social media age

Peter Kennard is widely regarded as one of the most important political artists of our times. Starting out as a painter in the 60s, he quickly moved into photomontage with the aim of making more powerful statements on the issues he felt strongly about, which he hoped would appeal to a wider audience.

Some of Kennard’s most famous artworks include his reimagining of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament symbol with a broken missile going through it, and a collaborative piece with fellow political artist Cat Phillips that sees former Prime Minister Tony Blair grinning while taking a selfie against a backdrop of smoke and flames, which was created in protest against the Iraq War.

As Kennard puts on a retrospective exhibition of his work to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the CND at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield, he talks to CR about his life and work.

Art Against War: Peter Kennard and the CND Movement, Millennium Gallery