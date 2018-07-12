How I Work: Barbican Curator Alona Pardo
Alona Pardo has been a curator at the Barbican since 2005. Here she discusses the joys, challenges and pressures of putting together blockbuster photography shows that reflect on the world around us
Curator Alona Pardo has worked on some outstanding exhibitions and installations at the Barbican – from the Jean-Michel Basquiat retrospective Boom for Real to Incoming, a monochrome video piece documenting the refugee crisis by photographer Richard Mosse. This year, she has curated a trio of shows to coincide with the Barbican’s ‘Art of Change season’: Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing and Vanessa Winship: And Time Folds are the first major UK retrospectives of two pioneering photographers who have captured social inequality, migration and economic recession (both are on display at the Barbican until September). Another Kind of Life: Photography on the Margins brought together images of people living outside of the mainstream – from trans groups to circus performers and street gangs.
Here, Pardo explains what it’s like curating blockbuster photography shows, working with artists on commissions and getting to know artists and their work…
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk