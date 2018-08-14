How I Work: Beano Studios Editorial Director Mike Stirling

Cult comic the Beano is celebrating its 80th birthday this year. To mark the occasion, we speak to Mike Stirling who heads up Beano’s in-house studio about the ‘fun factory’ work culture at its Dundee headquarters, and how to make a heritage brand stay relevant in a digital world

Scotland-born Mike Stirling has worked at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson for pretty much his entire working life. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that he hasn’t felt the need to stray, given that the media company is home to one of the most enduring titles in children’s publishing: the Beano.

The classic children’s comic has gone from strength to strength over the last few years. Since launching in 2016, its Beano Studios offshoot has so far spawned a successful website and an animated TV series on CBBC featuring Beano favourites Dennis and Gnasher. As the comic celebrates hitting the big 8-0 this year, Stirling tells us about getting all his best ideas from kids, and transforming the title’s most nostalgic characters for the digital age.