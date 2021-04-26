How I Work: Bex Day

The London-based photographer talks about her creative process and how her work allows her to tell stories that are often overlooked or misunderstood. Plus, she explains what inspired her recent project, Children of Covid

By

Bex Day aims to tell stories that empower her subjects, tapping into both their vulnerabilities and strengths to present the viewer with a complete and whole picture. Over the years, she has built a rich portfolio of work that explores identity and the human condition, and sees her connect with communities who are under the radar or are rarely given a voice. 

Past projects have seen Day visit the ‘sumo stables’ of Tokyo, spotlight Berlin’s bodybuilding scene, explore the impact of disability cuts in the UK for Riposte, and examine how gender stereotypes have affected the older transgender community in her beautiful series called Hen. Most recently, throughout lockdown, Day has been working on Children of Covid, a personal project that aims to document children and investigate how Covid-19 has affected their daily lives and their psyche. 

Top: Editorial for Gerbase. Above: Zoe, from the series Hen. All images: Bex Day

On top of her personal work, Day also works on an array of editorial and commercial commissions where she’s able to add her personal touch. Past clients have included brands such as Louis Vuitton, Adobe, NHS and Stella McCartney, and magazines including The Face, Garage, Harper’s Bazaar UK and the New York Times. 

Here, Day discusses how she got into photography in the first place, the kind of stories she wants to tell and the importance of personal projects in her practice. 

