How I Work: Dice Music Editor Leonie Cooper

Leonie Cooper is responsible for bringing ticketing app Dice’s voice to life through written and video content. As part of our creativity in music series, she talks about ditching traditional music journalism for an in-house role and giving ticketing companies a better name

Dice began life in 2014 as an idea for a new kind of ticketing company by Phil Hutcheon, a music industry veteran who previously worked at Modular Records before going on to found his own record label Deadly People. The concept was a simple one: 100% mobile to put a stop to touts and extortionate resale sites, and actually allowing gig goers to have refunds if they can no longer make a sold-out event.

Over the last four years, Dice has gone from a six-person company based out of UsTwo’s London co-working space, to having more than 70 staff with an office in LA several more locations in the works. Music Editor Leonie Cooper is part of a new wave of people (along with Patrick Duffy as creative director) who have been brought in to help the start-up grow into a fully fledged business. Here, Cooper talks about the challenges of building a content strategy from the ground up, and trying to evoke the spirit of 80s’ Smash Hits.