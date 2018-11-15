How I Work: Elizabeth Galbraith, BBC Good Food
BBC Good Food is a culinary behemoth, reaching millions via its online and TV channels, magazine, apps and live events. Here we speak to Acting Creative Director Elizabeth Galbraith about designing in an ever-changing media landscape and how they pick their recipes
BBC Good Food launched in 1989 and was the first UK magazine to feature recipes and interviews with TV chefs. It has since grown into a global food media brand with a website, digital app, TV channels, recipe books, consumer products and live events.
Aimed at enthusiastic home cooks, it provides a mix of showstopper recipes, classic family dishes and quick and easy dinners. Over the years, the brand has moved with the times, reflecting global food trends and technological developments – you can now access its recipes via Google Alexa, or keep up to date with new recipes on Instagram – but it has maintained its focus on offering achievable recipes for a range of tastes and occasions.
Elizabeth Galbraith is Acting Creative Director at BBC Good Food. She was Creative Director at Good Food’s sister magazine Olive from 2003 to 2013 and has worked on national supplements as well as fashion and home titles. Below, we speak to Galbraith about taking the Good Food brand to new platforms, understanding the needs of consumers and identifying opportunities for innovation.
