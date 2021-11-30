How I Work: Gabriella Marcella, founder of Risotto Studio

The founder of Risotto Studio, the Glasgow print shop devoted to the glories of printing and paper, talks about the bustling art scene in the city, the beauty of keeping things small, and her house style

Gabriella Marcella set up Risotto Studio in 2012 after graduating from Glasgow School of Art’s graphic design course. She was keen to create a specialist print and stationary shop in the city that allowed her to print the work of her fellow creatives but also become a sanctuary for her to experiment with all that printing, specifically Risograph, can offer.

With a love of making and working on a small scale Marcella has managed to carve out a niche for herself in the world of beautifully printed colourful designs. When she’s not helping others print their work, Marcella is working on her own projects, whether it’s creating designs for the shop or working with brands on a commercial level. In the past she has created murals, T-shirt designs, wraparound patterns for ads and special projects for an array of brands including Apple, Dr Martens, Puma and V&A Dundee.

Here Marcella talks about why she got into printing in the first place, the joy of happy accidents, and why an organised yet chaotic environment works for her.

All images: Gabriella Marcella/Risotto Studio