How I Work: Jessie Burton

Novelist Jessie Burton has recreated her writing space in the window of Heal’s in London as part of an exhibition for London Design Festival. We talk to her about how her real writing ‘shed’ influences her writing, and how she copes with both success and criticism

Jessie Burton’s debut novel The Miniaturist was published in 2014 and was a runaway success. She has since published two further novels, The Muse and The Restless Girls and is currently working on a fourth, while last year saw the BBC create a sumptuous TV adaptation of The Miniaturist, which aired on Boxing Day.

While The Miniaturist was created in the gaps around her work in the theatre and as a PA in the city, Burton has now graduated to having a specially designed shed in her garden as a work space. She has recreated it at high-end furniture store Heal’s in London as part of an exhibition in partnership with ad agency mcgarrybowen for London Design Festival.

Below we talk to Burton about the significance of her shed; the impact of the huge success of The Miniaturist on her life and work, and how she tackles periods of creative block.