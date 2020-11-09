How I Work: Laura Pannack

The award-winning portrait and documentary photographer talks to CR about why shooting in analogue is best, the upside of commercial projects, and offers an insight into her latest project

By

London-based photographer Laura Pannack has become renowned for her thoughtful portraiture and social documentary photography, where she often works to unravel the relationship between subject and photographer.

Taking on mainly research-led projects, there’s a rawness to Pannack’s images and she uses film to capture her subjects as truthfully as possible. Putting an emphasis on time, trust, and understanding, many of Pannack’s projects develop over several years. “This particular approach allows a genuine connection to exist between sitter and photographer, which in turn elucidate the intimacy of these very human exchanges,” she says in her artist’s statement.

Top: Baruch, Lumix Stories for Change. Above: The Cracker, Island Symmetries. All images © Laura Pannack

Previous projects have seen her explore what Brexit means for love, youth culture in the UK’s Black Country, and young British naturists. Her latest project, commissioned by Lumix and 1854 Media as part of the Stories for Change series, follows a young Hasidic man as he strikes out on a new path, finding a way of being Jewish outside the bounds of his former life. Titled Baruch (the name of Pannack’s subject), the images and accompanying film build on the photographer’s ongoing work with Orthodox Jewish groups and were taken in some of Israel’s most beautiful landscapes. The series is a delicate exploration of Baruch’s search for a sense of self and the emotions and experiences that come with that. “I hope it inspires others to consider a limitless life,” says Pannack.

Commercially, the photographer refines her process and captures powerful portraits for the likes of Barclays, Airbnb, Macmillan Cancer Support and the BBC. On top of this, Pannack has also won numerous awards over the years including the John Kobal Award, the Juliet Margaret Cameron Award and was also a Portrait of Britain finalist. Here the photographer discusses how photography found her, why commercial projects can actually be a good thing, and what she’s been grateful for during the pandemic. 

In Case You Missed It

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

How I Work: Animator Will Child

Director, animator and claymation artist Will Child has transformed football managers, hip hop stars and pop culture figures into irreverent plasticine models. He talks to us about his “janky” animations

My Breakthrough Moment: Kevin Cummins

Having shot some of the biggest bands in the world and worked as the NME’s chief photographer for a decade, Kevin Cummins reflects on why his 2009 book Manchester: Looking For The Light Through The Pouring Rain marked a distinct turning point in his career

Designing TV titles for the streaming age

As TV and streaming services fight for viewers in an ever-more competitive landscape, design matters. Here, we look at the role of opening sequences in the era of the ‘skip intro’ button, and examine their role in hooking in viewers

Leopold from I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating by Alec Soth

Alec Soth’s venture into the great indoors

As his photo series I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating goes on show at Foam in Amsterdam, Alec Soth discusses the intimacy of photographing people at home and how the project has taken on a new metaphorical meaning in these times

The great logo debate

We’ve recently seen the launch of two major event logos – for the LA 2028 Olympics and the Osaka Expo 2025. The identities have received both jeers and cheers – here we examine why logos evoke such heated debate, and what it says about our relationship with design

My Breakthrough Moment: Flo Ngala

Fresh from her BTS shots of internet-breaking music video WAP, Flo Ngala discusses how an early commission to photograph Cardi B helped her earn her stripes as the artist’s go-to photographer for everything from the Met Gala to her daughter’s first birthday party

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham