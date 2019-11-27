How I Work: Lego’s Roberto Marchesi

As Senior Creative Manager at Lego, Roberto Marchesi has created digital experiences for everything from iPads to AR, but he insists the secret to the world-famous toy company’s success will always be the humble brick

For anyone working in the ­creative industries, Roberto Marchesi has what most of us would consider a dream job. As Senior Creative Manager at Lego’s HQ in the Danish town of Billund – also known as the birthplace of the brick – he is a stone’s throw from the Legoland theme park, not one but two Lego-themed hotels and the company’s latest addition, the Bjarke Ingels-designed Lego House, which features a 15-metre-high Tree of Creativity made from more than six million bricks as its centrepiece.

Originally from a tech background, Marchesi’s role is focused on heading up many of the famously analogue com­pany’s digital endeavours, including social media app Lego Life, iPad game Lego Fusion, and the recently released Lego Hidden Side, where kids have to try to turn a haunted world back to normal, in what is Lego’s first venture into AR.

Here, Marchesi discusses his approach to blending the physical and digital worlds, the importance of creating experi­ences that inspire kids to use their own imagination, and why Lego is one of the best places to work in the world.

Top: An aerial view of Lego House, which was designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels and mirrors the shape of Lego bricks; Above: Roberto Marchesi, Senior Creative Manager at Lego