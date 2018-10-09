How I Work: Marc Ascoli

Renowned art director Marc Ascoli recently joined AnOther Magazine as Creative Director. As his first issue hits the shelves, we talk to him about why magazines still matter, working with Nick Knight, and how fashion has changed in his 30-year career

If you don’t know Marc Ascoli’s name, you will certainly know his work. Establishing his career in the 1980s as artistic director for Yohji Yamamoto, he produced imagery alongside photographers including Nick Knight that has proven iconic in the fashion industry, remaining hugely influential today.

Ascoli has created visuals for brands including Chloé, Hugo Boss, Giorgio Armani, Paco Rabanne and Martine Sitbon; and has a long-established knack for discovering and nurturing photographic talent, with some of the most significant names in fashion photography – including Knight, David Sims, Craig McDean, Mert + Marcus, and Sølve Sunsbø – beginning their careers working with him.

Most recently, Ascoli was invited by Jefferson Hack to become Creative Director at fashion and culture mag AnOther Magazine, where he has overhauled the title’s entire look, from its logo to its layouts. Below we talk to him about why working for a magazine appeals to him today, how the fashion industry has changed, and what skills are required to thrive within it today.

Yohji Yamamoto cover for Autumn/Winter 2018 issue of AnOther magazine. This is one of six different covers created for the issue