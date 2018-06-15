How I Work: Mark Woodward, Creative Lead, BBC Football

Creative Lead Mark Woodward heads up the team creating montages, promos and mini-documentaries for the BBC’s World Cup coverage. Here he discusses what it’s like working on the biggest event in football.

Mark Woodward has been in sports broadcasting for over 20 years. He started out as an Assistant Producer, working at Sunset + Vine and Setanta Sports, and was appointed Creative Lead of BBC Football in September last year.

It is Woodward’s job to devise content that will keep BBC viewers entertained before, during and after World Cup matches. Working with directors, producers, programme editors and colleagues from across the BBC, he oversees the creation of short films and graphic sequences – from mini-documentaries about famous players to features exploring the history of the beautiful game.