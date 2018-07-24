Oscar Hudson has directed some brilliant music videos. We talk to the London-based filmmaker about his process, getting inventive with camera angles and directing a video for Young Thug after his infamous no-show

Oscar Hudson has made some weird and wonderful music videos. He created a trippy, upside-down promo for Young Thug track Homie, filmed Thom Yorke in an elevator for Radiohead track Lift and took to the Scottish highlands with a long range thermal imaging camera to create the eerie black-and-white video for Young Fathers track Holy Ghost. He also directed one of the most memorable music videos of 2017 – the surreal, Alice in Wonderland-esque film for Bonobo’s track No Reason, which has racked up almost 4 million views on YouTube.

Hudson started out making skate videos and shooting films for online magazines and musicians. He has also written and directed short films (including Joy in People, a docu-fiction filmed at the 2016 European Football Championships). If there’s one thing that unites his music videos, it’s a desire to experiment – whether it’s playing with viewers’ perspectives, using unusual equipment or doing something that hasn’t been done before. Here, he talks us through his creative process and the kind of projects that excite him.