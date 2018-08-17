There are not many photographers shooting in sausage factories and slaughterhouses, but Alastair P Wiper has made a career of it. Here’s how an eye for the beauty of industrial machinery has given him the chance to photograph hidden processes across Europe

Photography Alastair P Wiper takes his audiences into places that they likely would never have thought they might have wanted to visit: a spam factory, a Danish waste incineration plant, a factory producing adidas shoes in Indonesia. Inside these hidden worlds, he reveals an unexpected industrialised beauty.

Here we talk to him about how he got started, how he makes his shoots happen, and what are his most unexpected experiences.