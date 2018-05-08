How I Work: Ross Middleham, Met Office

Ross Middleham is a content lead at the Met Office, the UK’s national weather service. We talk to him about making weather exciting on Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, and how nowadays the Met Office rarely gets it wrong.

The Met Office has long been respected for its scientific prowess, but recently has been garnering attention for its communications too, which reach the public via a multitude of forms, from traditional TV reporting to social media.

Ross Middleham originally joined the in-house team at the Met Office nine years ago as a ‘new media designer’ and has watched as the team has evolved to produce the wide variety of content and communications that is now required from services in the modern world.

Below, we talked to him about how the Met Office’s tone of voice, the need for a multi-skilled team, and the best way to talk to a public that is obsessed with the weather.