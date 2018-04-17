How I Work: Secret Cinema founder, Fabien Riggall
We catch up with Fabien Riggall, Secret Cinema founder, on the “magic and madness” of bringing everyone’s favourite films to life as exciting, immersive experiences
For the last ten years, Secret Cinema has been reinventing live entertainment by blending film screenings with theatre, dance, music and performance. Its shows draw tens of thousands of fans each year, and offer immersive recreations of cult pieces of cinema including Star Wars, Back to the Future and Blade Runner.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk