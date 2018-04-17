How I Work: Secret Cinema founder, Fabien Riggall

We catch up with Fabien Riggall, Secret Cinema founder, on the “magic and madness” of bringing everyone’s favourite films to life as exciting, immersive experiences

By
Secret Cinema Presents The Shawshank Redemption, 2012

For the last ten years, Secret Cinema has been reinventing live entertainment by blending film screenings with theatre, dance, music and performance. Its shows draw tens of thousands of fans each year, and offer immersive recreations of cult pieces of cinema including Star Wars, Back to the Future and Blade Runner.

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

ACCOUNT MANAGER

London

JUNIOR DESIGNER

Berkshire

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

Make the most of CR