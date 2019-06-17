How I Work: Bunny Christie

Bunny Christie has won numerous awards for her spectacular set and costume designs. Here she talks to CR about creating dream worlds, building sets in miniature and the challenges of working on theatrical productions

Bunny Christie creates immersive worlds for theatrical productions. Whether she’s depicting alternate realities or bygone eras, her sets are consistently imaginative – combining innovative tech with dazzling visuals which draw the audience in.

She has worked on both contemporary productions and adaptations of classic texts – from the Bridge Theatre’s new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to People, Places & Things, a thoroughly modern show about addiction and recovery – and offered a vivid depiction of the mind of a teenage boy with autism for the stage adaptation of Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.

The set – which featured a clever use of pixel mapping – won several awards and the production has travelled around the world following a sellout run in London. Here, Christie tells us about the highs and lows of set design, collaborating with directors and the challenges of making last minute changes to productions.