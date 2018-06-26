How I Work: Sølve Sundsbo

As a new book on his work with Giles Deacon and Katie Grand is released, we talk to fashion photographer Sølve Sundsbo about how he creates his startling images

Sølve Sundsbo is renowned for creating fantastical, often futuristic fashion photography for brands including Chanel, Armani, Gucci, Hermes, and Givenchy. Another regular collaborator is designer Giles Deacon, and a new book, published this week by Laurence King, focuses on the images that Sundsbo has made for Deacon, in collaboration with stylist Katie Grand.

Below we talk to Sundsbo about his process, including how he decides which projects to take on, how he handles it when a shoot just isn’t working, and his robust views on manipulation in photography.