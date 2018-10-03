How I Work: Stack founder Steve Watson

As the magazine subscription service celebrates its tenth birthday, we speak to Watson about making his passion project a full-time gig, and tapping into people’s growing appetite for original and innovative indie mags

Looking for an escape from his mundane job in corporate publishing, Steve Watson founded Stack in 2008. His original concept was a simple: to help burgeoning independent magazines reach a wider audience by sending out a different title to subscribers every month.

Alongside its subscription service, Stack has since grown to include an editorial section that reviews new independent magazines and interviews their creators about the stories behind them.

Now in its 10th year, Watson tells CR about growing the business over the last decade, avoiding the temptation to open up a bricks and mortar store, and his enduring love affair with indie mags.