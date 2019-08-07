How I Write: Vikki Ross

The copywriter behind Sky, ITV and Paperchase shares some of the secrets of her craft, from not being scared of being nosy to pushing brands to be more than “warm, friendly and cosy”

As a tone of voice and branding specialist, Vikki Ross has created words for companies including Sky, Paperchase, Tesco and Durex. She’s also taught others how to shape and use language through D&AD Masterclasses and sessions at London’s School of Communication Arts 2.0. Many CR readers might be familiar with her through her Twitter account, where she regularly champions the importance of the copywriting craft through #copywritersunite, as well as asking some tough questions about its apparent decline in quality.

Here, she shares some tips from her trade, including how a wander round a shop can be essential to cracking a new client, and why keeping a stack of magazines handy can be key to avoiding creative block.