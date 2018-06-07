How indie mags are revolutionising the power of print

A new exhibition at Somerset House is looking at the influence of independent magazines since the early 20th century. We speak to co-curator Paul Gorman about the rise of the DIY zine, and why Dazed and i-D are the new mainstream

Indie mags are undoubtedly having a moment. Over the last decade a whole host of independent, print magazines have popped up, ranging from politically and racially charged zines such as Mushpit and Gal-Dem, through to The Gentlewoman’s new slant on the women’s mag. In turn, the success of these magazines has created a market for popular subscription services such as Stack, while shops like Jeremy Leslie’s MagCulture have also developed a cult following.