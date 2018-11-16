How Kate Dawkins Studio helped mark Armistice Centenary

Working to a five-week deadline, the design studio created two video projection sequences for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. Here’s how they did it

The Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance took on added significance this year with the centenary of the Armistice marking the end of World War One. Kate Dawkins Studio was commissioned by the RBL and the BBC to create two visual sequences to accompany poems, readings and music during the ceremony, which was broadcast on BBC One.