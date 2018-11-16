How Kate Dawkins Studio helped mark Armistice Centenary
Working to a five-week deadline, the design studio created two video projection sequences for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. Here’s how they did it
The Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance took on added significance this year with the centenary of the Armistice marking the end of World War One. Kate Dawkins Studio was commissioned by the RBL and the BBC to create two visual sequences to accompany poems, readings and music during the ceremony, which was broadcast on BBC One.
Join our community
This article is available only to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk