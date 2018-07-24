How London’s architecture is inspiring the soundtrack of the city

The latest edition of Nick Luscombe’s Musicity project sees seven artists release new pieces of music inspired by some of the capital’s most famous buildings, including White Cube gallery and Southwark Cathedral

BBC broadcaster and DJ Nick Luscombe started his Musicity side project in 2010. His aim was to transform the way we experience music by inviting artists to compose tracks in response to buildings in cities around the world.

To date, Musicity has commissioned more than 50 pieces of music and spoken word pieces from a diverse selection of artists such as Ghostpoet and Moses Boyd, across seven cities including Oslo and Tokyo.

