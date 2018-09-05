How making photos can change lives

Accumulate runs photography workshops for homeless people, empowering participants to change their lives for the better. We speak to founder Marice Cumber about the power of the photographic medium and what’s lacking in arts education

Marice Cumber began her creative career in 1985 when she founded ceramics company MAC Products. Her high-end china was supplied to major retailers such as Liberty, Selfridges and Harrods. “We used to take on students for work placements, and at the end of the week they’d tell us how they had learnt more about running a business in that week than they had in their entire degree course,” Cumber says.

Their comments, and what they suggested about the gaps in arts education, stayed with Cumber and inspired a subsequent venture. Over a decade later, in 2000, she founded the Enterprise Centre for the Creative Arts. Set up within the University of the Arts London, it provided students and graduates of UAL with advice, events and resources to help them set up their own creative businesses or work as a freelancer. “This was the first business advice centre purely for creative students,” Cumber claims.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk