How much bad behaviour is OK?
After watching Fosse/Verdon, a series which explores the creative relationship between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, designer Paul Cardwell ponders what, if any, allowances we should make for the notorious ‘creative temperament’
Fosse/Verdon is a tale that needs to be told, and it is beautifully done here with immaculate period detail and casting. It’s a familiar story. Here is Bob Fosse – troubled genius. A man at war with the world. A great choreographer and director, the genius behind Cabaret and All That Jazz.
OK, so he had his flaws. To his dancers, he was a sleazy sexual predator who took coercion close to the point of rape (this is well documented, not least by Bob himself. He was proud of it). To his male colleagues, a vicious bully who never forgot a grudge.
Join our community
This article is available to subscribers only. Sign up now for your access-all-areas pass.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is available to subscribers only. Sign up now to get unlimited access to the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries.
Sign in
Got a question?
+44 (0)20 7292 3703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk