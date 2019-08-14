How much bad behaviour is OK?

After watching Fosse/Verdon, a series which explores the creative relationship between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, designer Paul Cardwell ponders what, if any, allowances we should make for the notorious ‘creative temperament’

Fosse/Verdon is a tale that needs to be told, and it is beautifully done here with immaculate period detail and casting. It’s a familiar story. Here is Bob Fosse – troubled genius. A man at war with the world. A great choreographer and director, the genius behind Cabaret and All That Jazz.

OK, so he had his flaws. To his dancers, he was a sleazy sexual predator who took coercion close to the point of rape (this is well documented, not least by Bob himself. He was proud of it). To his male colleagues, a vicious bully who never forgot a grudge.