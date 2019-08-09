How should you write about your work?

When it comes to showcasing your work, words can be just as important as visuals. We asked designer Adam Rix, and agents James Gerrard-Jones and Jon Cockley for advice on writing bios and descriptions of work, as well as how to communicate your ideas

Writing about your work is tough – and it’s something even established creatives can find daunting. “We know a lot of incredibly talented people who struggle with writing or just plain don’t like doing it,” says James Gerrard-Jones, a photographers’ agent and Partner at Wyatt Clarke & Jones.

Even those who enjoy writing can struggle when it comes to creating a bio or summing up a project they’ve been working on for months. But as Gerrard-Jones points out, “writing about your work and what you as a creative can bring to a project is an important part of the job” – especially with so many commissioners now looking for talent online and self-promotion becoming an essential part of creative careers.

Agencies and commissioners aren’t just interested in hearing about a piece of work – they want to know about the person behind it and what they might be able to bring to a project – so it’s important to think about how you present yourself online. And while there are no hard and fast rules on writing, there are some steps you can take to make sure you’re giving yourself the best chance of getting noticed and landing work or commissions.