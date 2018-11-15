How street food became sophisticated
Perceptions of street food have rapidly changed from greasy hotdogs to haute cuisine, with some start-ups even opening fully-fledged restaurants. We speak to the teams at Street Feast and Honest Burgers about the importance of design in street food’s success story
When a stall in Bangkok selling crab omelette served up by an eccentric 72-year-old woman in goggles (fondly known as the Crab Omelette Queen) bags itself a Michelin star, it’s fair to say that street food has gone mainstream.
Two decades ago the concept of street food didn’t mean much to people other than a sad-looking burger and soggy chips at the funfair or a post-night out donner kebab from a van, but since then it has transformed into a hugely popular way of eating out. The street food market is expected to be worth over £1 billion this year, up 9% from 2017, according to a recent report by MCA Insight.
Join our community
This article is available only to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk