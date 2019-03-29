How The Front is giving a voice to female filmmakers

After stepping down as ECD at Vice Media, Thalia Mavros launched The Front: a majority-female production company making stories by women and underrepresented voices. Here we talk to Mavros about the company’s work and its inclusive approach to filmmaking

As Executive Creative Director at Vice Media, Thalia Mavros led the launch of numerous successful platforms – from music site Noisey to Motherboard, Munchies and The Creators Project.

But in 2013, she was feeling frustrated. Vice had long positioned itself as an outsider brand – an alternative to mainstream media with an unconventional approach to journalism – but as the company had grown, Mavros felt it had strayed from its founding values.

“[At the start] it was like we were this band of misfits trying to do things differently and with passion – things that we believed in, rather than what the world told us we were supposed to do. But then a lot of that changed and it became [about] a very male – a very white, male hipster – take on the world,” she tells CR. “We had made good strides moving into art and tech with The Creators Projects … but there was a female empowerment that I just wasn’t seeing.”