How the tech revolution failed creatives

Tech firms once claimed they could set us free. But, as a new book points out, for those working in the creative industries, the offering has proved a particularly bad deal

By

“I’m an autoworker. I’m a steel man. I’m just another person in the history of the world where their industry has become archaic, and it’s gone.”

This is a quote from musician Kim Deal – she of the Pixies and Breeders. It comes from one of around 140 interviews with creative people, including musicians, visual artists, writers, and the creators of film and TV, in a recent book by critic William Deresiewicz. The Death of the Artist: How Creators are Struggling to Survive in the Age of Billionaires and Big Tech examines the impact of the digital revolution on the creative industries and how its promise of a creative revolution has proved to be a decidedly mixed blessing. It makes for pretty depressing reading.

Deresiewicz contends there are two narratives about the impact of the tech revolution on the lives of artists (by which he means anyone engaging in creative practice). The first story, as told by Big Tech and its evangelists, is that it has never been a better time to be an artist. The old gatekeepers (record labels, publishing houses, etc) have been swept aside, allowing anyone with an urge to create to reach a global audience. Creative software and hardware have massively reduced the cost of production, while social media and the web allow for free, worldwide distribution. We can all be artists now. 

Sure, we can all be artists, just as long as we don’t expect to be able to make a living doing it

The other narrative, while accepting the undoubted benefits of cheaper tools and processes, and the opportunities provided by digital distribution, describes a world in which these same forces have destroyed the value of art and the means by which it was possible to sustain a career as a professional creative. Sure, we can all be artists, just as long as we don’t expect to be able to make a living doing it. And if we care about quality, that’s a problem for all of us.

Latest from CR

More from CR

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham