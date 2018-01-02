Digital tools, flexible working and social media (when used correctly) can make the work day productive, but they also threaten the sanctity of life outside of work. Here, as part of our New Year New You series of articles with advice on how to kickstart your work life and creativity in 2018, creative leaders suggest ways to achieve a healthy balance.

We spoke to three creatives, all of whom leads teams, about the techniques they use to make sure work doesn’t spill into all aspects of their lives. Here they share their thoughts on how to achieve a better work/life balance, as well as tips on how to keep the two separate.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk