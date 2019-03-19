How to be creative and live with bipolar

The creative industries are uniquely linked to mental health issues. Here the artist, photography professor and business-owner Steve MacLeod speaks about a condition he has dealt with for as long as he can remember, and how it impacts his work and life

Steve MacLeod has a good life. Each morning, he gets the train from his home in rural Essxex into Metro Imaging, Clerkenwell, a successful imaging business he founded almost 25 years ago. He’s a professor of photography, and is known in the photography world for his involvement with innumerable educational initiatives, and his willingness to help and mentor young photographers looking to break into the industry. He’s happily married to Claire, and the proud father to Emilia, a young woman currently making a name for herself in the fashion world.

He’s also a respected and critically-acclaimed photographic artist in his own right, represented by Black Box Projects, and with recent solo shows at Photo London and the Fitzrovia Chapel.

MacLeod has also, for as long as he can remember, had a severe bipolar condition.