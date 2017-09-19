CR Recommends

More from CR

Creating a new brand for Wales

Wales has seen a significant increase in overseas visitors since the launch of a new marketing campaign and national branding by Cardiff and Amsterdam agency Smörgåsbord. Creative director Dylan Griffith talks us through the challenges and steps involved in creating a brand identity for the country

Jobs

View more

Senior Creative Designer

Monddi Design Agency

Head of Digital Content

Red Sofa London

Make the most of CR