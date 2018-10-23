How to make a good pop-up

A good branded pop-up offers more than a place to buy products. We take a look at some innovative examples – from 29 Rooms to 747 Warehouse Street – and the key to creating an exciting temporary space

Pop-ups are not a new phenomenon – we’ve been writing about them at CR for years – but now, it seems we are seeing more of them than ever. Penguin launched a brilliant pop-up selling books by women authors for International Women’s Day earlier this year, Adidas took over a takeaway in East London for a night to promote its Glitch football boots last month, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand Goop has just taken up residency in leafy Notting Hill. Even Lidl is getting involved, with pop-up gin clubs in London, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

These pop-ups are also becoming more more ambitious, with brands hosting gigs, exhibitions, and debates in temporary spaces: as brands compete to become content creators, and generate a buzz and social media, its no longer enough to take over a space in a cool location and throw on a good playlist – customers want a unique experience, whether it’s an intimate gig or a chance to get their hands on exclusive merch. Penguin’s pop-up programme included talks, readings and a podcast while Adidas recruited drill rapper Headie One to perform at its fried chicken and football-themed Glitch event.