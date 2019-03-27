Ask Anna: Any tips on how to meet peers in the industry?
This month our agony aunt Anna Higgs gives a reader advice on how to meet industry peers and where to seek out networking opportunities
Dear Anna,
Any tips on how to meet peers in the industry?
Lucia
Dear Lucia,
Networks are hugely important in our careers, it was always thus, and it always will be. But I personally hope this doesn’t mean that those ‘Old Boys Networks’ persist, further entrenching a small, specific elite’s privilege. In fact, as we move more into a world of gig economies and portfolio careers, it becomes increasingly important to be networked, which is exciting, because it’s also all a bit more open source.
