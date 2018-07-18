How to stay creative when your company gets big

One of the biggest challenges for creative companies is how to grow while keeping the creative energy that makes you what you are. Here, Tammy Einav, Joint CEO at adam&eveDDB talks through how the ad agency has approached this dilemma

No stranger to award ceremonies, adam&eveDDB recently picked up the coveted ‘Agency of The Year’ gong at global ad industry festival Cannes Lions 2018 for the second time. This accolade follows ten years of work for clients as varied as John Lewis, Marmite, and EA Sports.

Despite the considerable growth the agency has gone through in the past decade, the agency has lost none of the spirit and creativity it had when it started out, says CEO Tammy Einav. Here she talks through adam&eveDDB’s ‘rules’ for instilling and maintaining an entrepreneurial and creative culture when you grow from a small shop to a large organisation.