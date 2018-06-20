How We Got Here: Mike & Rob, AMV BBDO

To coincide with Cannes Lions, this week on CR we’re focusing on the ad industry. As they celebrate 20 years of working together, we speak to AMV BBDO creative partners Mike Crowe and Rob Messeter about keeping the fire burning

Mike Crowe and Rob Messeter met on the mean streets of Peckham, south east London in the late 90s, when it didn’t hold quite the same hipster allure as it does today. Rob had just graduated from a fine art degree at Bath Spa, and Mike had moved over from Australia where he studied design. They were both doing mind-numbingly dull night work at a financial printers when one night, over a bottle of Barcardi they won in a raffle, they hatched up a plan to become a creative team and crack the ad industry together.

Fast forward two decades, and Mike and Rob are working at AMV BBDO as creative partners and are celebrating their 20th adiversary together. Here, they discuss their early days at Ogilvy, the perils of chasing awards and how to make a creative marriage last two decades.